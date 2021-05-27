Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) rose 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.75 and last traded at $27.75. Approximately 134 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.83.

GRNNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Grand City Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.21.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

