Gp Ltd Bcp Sells 20,000,000 Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Stock

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Gp Ltd Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $166,656,000.00.

Shares of NYSE BBU traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.23. 15,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.65. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.73.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is -16.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

