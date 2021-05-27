FUD.finance (FUD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $16,553.00

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. FUD.finance has a total market capitalization of $338,475.53 and $16,553.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FUD.finance has traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FUD.finance coin can now be purchased for $14.33 or 0.00037964 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00082320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00018709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $381.98 or 0.01011936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,665.26 or 0.09710051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00092252 BTC.

FUD.finance Profile

FUD.finance is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance . FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUD.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

