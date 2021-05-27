FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CEO Mike Slessor Sells 15,010 Shares

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $520,546.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,481.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mike Slessor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $895,750.00.

FORM traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $34.73. 303,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,903. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average is $43.66. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.38. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.40.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 379.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

