Fluity (FLTY) Trading Up 2.7% Over Last Day

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Fluity has a market cap of $1.28 million and $35,723.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fluity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fluity has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fluity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00059738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.47 or 0.00356593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.80 or 0.00187754 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004111 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.79 or 0.00829464 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fluity Coin Profile

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,000 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Fluity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fluity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fluity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fluity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fluity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.