Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Flughafen Zürich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of Flughafen Zürich stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.05. 696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,710. Flughafen Zürich has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.93.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

