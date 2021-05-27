FLIP Price Hits $0.0068 on Major Exchanges (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One FLIP coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FLIP has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $383,258.32 and approximately $9.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FLIP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00084670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00019281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.17 or 0.01027076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.28 or 0.09840322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00092615 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP (CRYPTO:FLP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.