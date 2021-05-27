First Long Island Investors LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Long Island Investors LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 29.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 31.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,036 shares of company stock worth $98,366,953. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

GOOG traded up $29.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,438.10. 51,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,481. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,321.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,007.47. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,347.01 and a 12-month high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

