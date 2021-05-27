Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Artur Bergman Sells 19,770 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 19,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $903,291.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,588,405.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Friday, May 21st, Artur Bergman sold 9,076 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $409,781.40.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Artur Bergman sold 16,853 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $726,869.89.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $664,900.30.

On Monday, May 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $894,658.69.

On Monday, April 26th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,016,388.81.

On Monday, April 19th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $975,571.72.

On Monday, April 12th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $981,773.61.

On Monday, April 5th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $994,321.62.

On Monday, March 29th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $925,379.68.

On Monday, March 22nd, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $1,036,725.24.

FSLY traded up $2.06 on Wednesday, reaching $47.27. 3,951,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,935,273. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $136.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.29. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 11.88, a current ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FSLY shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastly by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Fastly by 11,538.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 70,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 69,805 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastly by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fastly by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,071,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,424,000 after buying an additional 278,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fastly by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.