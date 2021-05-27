Ether Zero (ETZ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $56,545.00

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 59.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 26th. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ether Zero has a market cap of $644,639.88 and approximately $56,545.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.18 or 0.07125185 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.58 or 0.00195766 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 224,418,705 coins and its circulating supply is 182,389,292 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

