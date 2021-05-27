Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 95.8% from the April 29th total of 113,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENVS remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 10,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,952. Enova Systems has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

About Enova Systems

Enova Systems, Inc designs, develops, and produces drive systems and related components for electric, hybrid electric, and fuel cell systems for mobile applications in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It offers series and parallel hybrid systems. The company's electric and hybrid-electric drive systems, and power management and power conversion systems are used in applications, such as medium and heavy duty trucks, transit buses, and heavy industrial vehicles.

