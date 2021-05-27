Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 95.8% from the April 29th total of 113,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ENVS remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 10,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,952. Enova Systems has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.
About Enova Systems
Featured Story: FinTech
Receive News & Ratings for Enova Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.