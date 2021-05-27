Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elbit Systems is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays (“NVG-HUD”). They are a major supplier to the U.S Army and U.S. Marine Corps of Night Vision Head-Up Display systems for use in various types of helicopters. Elbit Systems Ltd. is engaged in a wide range of defense-related airborne, ground and command, control and communications programs throughout the world. Their focus is on the upgrading of existing military platforms and developing new technologies for defense applications. “

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.19. 22,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,651. Elbit Systems has a fifty-two week low of $110.69 and a fifty-two week high of $151.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 14.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Elbit Systems will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 572.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the first quarter worth $367,000. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elbit Systems (ESLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.