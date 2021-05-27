DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.72-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.76. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 3.450-3.650 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DXC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DXC Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $36.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,517,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,458. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.