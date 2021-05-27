Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.430-0.450 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DEI. Mizuho raised their target price on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.33.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

DEI stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.73. 1,002,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,512. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $35.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.14.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.