Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Dnb Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dnb Asa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of Dnb Asa stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $21.79. 45,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,955. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Dnb Asa has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The company has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.54.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

