Dev Protocol Trading Down 25% This Week (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $7.58 or 0.00019778 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 25% lower against the dollar. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.47 million and approximately $403,702.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

