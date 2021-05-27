Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

Get Danone alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Danone from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oddo Bhf raised Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank lowered Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Danone presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DANOY traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.50. 478,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.76. Danone has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average is $13.47.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danone (DANOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.