CryptoFlow (CFL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $574.00

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CryptoFlow has traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoFlow has a market capitalization of $349,978.69 and $574.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00060272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.97 or 0.00355268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00187820 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004105 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.82 or 0.00836554 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoFlow Coin Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars.

