Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.30 Million

Brokerages expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will report $70.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.57 million to $71.40 million. Concrete Pumping reported sales of $74.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year sales of $307.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $303.84 million to $312.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $323.78 million, with estimates ranging from $314.78 million to $332.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $70.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 23.45%.

BBCP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 122,922 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 847,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 131,167 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 667.7% in the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,273,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock remained flat at $$7.92 during trading on Wednesday. 90,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,329. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $8.36.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

