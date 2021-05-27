CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Trading Down 1.6%

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY)’s share price dropped 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 2,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 11,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

CGGYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale cut CGG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CGG in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $770.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.08.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CGG had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $283.00 million during the quarter.

About CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY)

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the Hampson-Russell, Jason, Insight Earth, and Velpro brands.

