CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Short Interest Down 98.1% in May

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the April 29th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CNFN traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,141. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. CFN Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.15.

About CFN Enterprises

CFN Enterprises Inc, a digital media and e-commerce company, owns and operates CFN Media, the media network for the legal cannabis, CBD, and psychedelics industries in the United States. The company provides sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns.

