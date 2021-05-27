CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Short Interest Down 98.1% in May

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the April 29th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CNFN traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,141. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. CFN Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.15.
About CFN Enterprises
