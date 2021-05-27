Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Director William C. Styslinger III Sells 60,000 Shares

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $511,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 513,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,412.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CASA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 176,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,915. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83. Casa Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $721.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $104.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.73 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Casa Systems in the first quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Casa Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CASA. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

