Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CVNA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.00.

Carvana stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.13. 1,007,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,198. The company has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.40 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.63 and its 200 day moving average is $263.75. Carvana has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Carvana will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.70, for a total value of $13,885,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 34,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.76, for a total transaction of $10,679,887.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,984.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,025,241 shares of company stock valued at $277,023,435. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth about $1,040,013,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $586,457,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 59.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $120,790,000. Institutional investors own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

