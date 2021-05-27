BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Stock Price Up 4.2%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) shares rose 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.95 and last traded at $45.95. Approximately 131,823 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 299,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.10.

BYDDY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BYD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC raised shares of BYD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.97.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

