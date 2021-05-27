Brokerages Expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will post sales of $1.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. PerkinElmer reported sales of $811.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year sales of $4.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.42.

NYSE PKI traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.71. The company had a trading volume of 747,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,436. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $93.23 and a 52 week high of $162.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

