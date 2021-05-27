Brokerages Expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $860,000.00

Brokerages expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to report sales of $860,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $480,000.00. Cue Biopharma reported sales of $1.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year sales of $7.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $13.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.79 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $13.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,168.14% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CUE shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other Cue Biopharma news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $196,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corriente Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 33.1% during the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,549,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,098,000 after acquiring an additional 633,812 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 998.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 5.4% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 337,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 17.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after buying an additional 88,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19. Cue Biopharma has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $31.07. The company has a market capitalization of $418.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.82.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

