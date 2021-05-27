Brokerages Anticipate Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.65 Million

Analysts expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to announce $66.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.28 million. Navigator reported sales of $63.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year sales of $330.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $301.11 million to $360.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $373.21 million, with estimates ranging from $311.85 million to $434.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $70.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. Navigator had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%.

Several research analysts have commented on NVGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

NVGS stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 43,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,745. The company has a market capitalization of $577.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -517.00 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87. Navigator has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navigator during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 183,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,345,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after buying an additional 100,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 27,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

