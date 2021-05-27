BOX Token (BOX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $98.00

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. In the last week, BOX Token has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One BOX Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOX Token has a total market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $98.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00019772 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.53 or 0.00213354 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001236 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000977 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token Coin Profile

BOX Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official website is box.la . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

