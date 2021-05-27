BNP Paribas (BNPQY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS: BNPQY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/19/2021 – BNP Paribas was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating.

5/6/2021 – BNP Paribas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BNP PARIBAS is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor’s. The group holds key positions in three major segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Asset Management & Services and Retail Banking. Present throughout Europe in all of its business lines, the bank’s two domestic markets in retail banking are France and Italy. In the United States, BNP Paribas employs 15,000 people including 2,500 employees in its Corporate and Investment Banking as well as Asset Management and Services businesses which are headquartered in New York. It is also present in other financial hubs throughout the United States including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Boston. BNP Paribas also operates a retail banking business through its subsidiary Bank of the West with over 700 branches in the Western US. “

5/5/2021 – BNP Paribas was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/5/2021 – BNP Paribas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

5/4/2021 – BNP Paribas had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas.

5/3/2021 – BNP Paribas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/28/2021 – BNP Paribas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – BNP Paribas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

OTCMKTS:BNPQY traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $33.42. 234,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,239. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.70. BNP Paribas SA has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $35.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.59.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. BNP Paribas’s payout ratio is 17.82%.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

