BLAST Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.00 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. BLAST has a market cap of $34,554.35 and $7.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BLAST has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008274 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00009884 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 74.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000223 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

