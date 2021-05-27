Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $210.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to report sales of $210.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $209.27 million to $212.60 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year sales of $907.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $901.90 million to $912.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $994.80 million, with estimates ranging from $986.29 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.26 million. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BSY shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

NASDAQ BSY traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,000,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,709. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion and a PE ratio of 100.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.33. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $57.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

In related news, insider David J. Hollister sold 24,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $1,228,562.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,640,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,317,792.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Hollister sold 191,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $9,707,561.50. Insiders have sold a total of 1,391,294 shares of company stock valued at $68,027,537 in the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

