Bella Protocol (BEL) Achieves Market Cap of $50.59 Million

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last week, Bella Protocol has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.61 or 0.00004284 BTC on popular exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $50.59 million and $13.61 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00081832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00018632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.72 or 0.00994208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,652.86 or 0.09743802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00091936 BTC.

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

