Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.23. 1,327,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,877,145. The firm has a market cap of $361.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.