Band Protocol (BAND) Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Band Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.58 or 0.00022623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a market cap of $175.85 million and approximately $79.32 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00082597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00018837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $384.50 or 0.01013744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,694.90 or 0.09741611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00092234 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol (CRYPTO:BAND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

