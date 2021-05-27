Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.868-11.263 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Assurant has a 52-week low of $96.71 and a 52-week high of $163.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.28 and its 200 day moving average is $139.59. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Assurant will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Assurant declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

In other news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $1,240,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $6,478,318.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

