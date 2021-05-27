Aragon Price Hits $5.36 on Major Exchanges (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 21% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last week, Aragon has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar. One Aragon coin can now be bought for $5.36 or 0.00013691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $212.32 million and approximately $69.29 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00086712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00019634 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.73 or 0.01043995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,941.41 or 0.10067204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00093234 BTC.

Aragon Profile

ANT is a coin. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 coins and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 coins. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aragon is aragon.org . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org . The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to manage these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network. ANT — the Aragon Network Token — was introduced in 2017 as the governance token of the Aragon Network. ANT was one of the first tokens to adopt the MiniMe standard, being governance-enabled out of the box. MiniMe stores block-per-block snapshots of token balances. That way, votes can be properly counted and no one can vote twice with the same tokens. Aragon is now introducing ANTv2: a new version of the token that is 3x cheaper to transfer and supports gasless transfers. ANTv2 will also support voting, but all the logic doesn’t need to be on-chain like ANTv1 making it cheaper to transfer. Thanks to the adoption of off-chain voting, ANTv2 is extremely lightweight. “

Buying and Selling Aragon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

