Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $163 million-$173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.90 million.

AMEH traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.21. 133,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,036. Apollo Medical has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.81.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $176.06 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Medical will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied sold 1,638,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $40,132,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,307,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,026,743. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon Sim bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

