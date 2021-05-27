Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $163 million-$173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.90 million.
AMEH traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.21. 133,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,036. Apollo Medical has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.81.
Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $176.06 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Medical will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied sold 1,638,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $40,132,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,307,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,026,743. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon Sim bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Apollo Medical
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
