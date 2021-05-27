ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the April 29th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ANPDY stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $503.75. 180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.41. ANTA Sports Products has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $505.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $3.3492 per share. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

