Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Receives $76.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anaplan in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $2,447,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,113,094.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $1,712,137.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,750.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 201,678 shares of company stock valued at $11,593,479. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLAN traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,277,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,406. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.27. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $41.51 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.81 and a beta of 1.97.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 50.47% and a negative net margin of 34.39%. The firm had revenue of $122.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

