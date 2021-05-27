AMEPAY (AME) Price Tops $0.0377 on Exchanges

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 26th. One AMEPAY coin can now be bought for about $0.0377 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. AMEPAY has a market cap of $9.42 million and approximately $225,338.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00059749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.92 or 0.00354770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.79 or 0.00187530 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004087 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.45 or 0.00825093 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY was first traded on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

