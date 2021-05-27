A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) CEO Sells $358,727.50 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,674 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $358,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at $912,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AMRK traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.06. The stock had a trading volume of 98,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,735. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $590.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.30.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $5.96. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 77.15% and a net margin of 1.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 453.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

AMRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson started coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

