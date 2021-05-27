$89.38 Million in Sales Expected for Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) will announce sales of $89.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $105.63 million. Diamond S Shipping reported sales of $183.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 51.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full year sales of $402.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $282.20 million to $451.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $508.99 million, with estimates ranging from $408.10 million to $564.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Diamond S Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DSSI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diamond S Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

DSSI traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.68. 198,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,546. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $8.38. Diamond S Shipping has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $11.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 357,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 249.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

