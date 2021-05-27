$4.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will announce sales of $4.86 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.42 billion. Square reported sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full-year sales of $19.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $23.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.73 billion to $34.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $49,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,204,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,920,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,545,583 shares of company stock valued at $359,677,401 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 158.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 46.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 54.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,240,000. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $6.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $222.34. The stock had a trading volume of 11,821,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,863,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Square has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.25 billion, a PE ratio of 313.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.40.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

