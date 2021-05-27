$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will announce $1.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49 billion. M&T Bank reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year sales of $6.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $7.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS.

MTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.29.

In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,438.5% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTB traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,943. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $88.48 and a twelve month high of $168.27. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

