-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) to announce earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.41). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pluristem Therapeutics.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 301.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 44,779 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,577,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 1,038.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 68,813 shares during the period. 15.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSTI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 576,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,787. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.49. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $12.15.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

