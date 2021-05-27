$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) will announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHC shares. Barclays cut their price target on Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

In other Sotera Health news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $352,948,641.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $21,351,506.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock worth $375,395,935. 64.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth $3,263,436,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,045,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth about $96,159,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 27,071.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,793,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,367. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.58. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $30.38.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

