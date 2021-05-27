-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Impinj’s earnings. Impinj posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative net margin of 41.81% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. The company had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Impinj has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.63.

Shares of Impinj stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,971. Impinj has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $79.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average of $51.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 2.33.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $75,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $90,620.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,581 shares in the company, valued at $16,948,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Impinj by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Impinj by 1,089.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Impinj by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

