Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,980 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,579,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,926,000 after buying an additional 294,753 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,493,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,796,000 after purchasing an additional 80,641 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,985,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,089,000 after purchasing an additional 271,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,075,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,576 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HWC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $50.69. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.16.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

