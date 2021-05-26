Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,010 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth approximately $742,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Community Banks by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 491,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,756,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Community Banks by 24,486.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Community Banks by 3.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.26. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $176.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.33 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

