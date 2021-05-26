Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stake in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cantel Medical were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,649,000 after purchasing an additional 332,231 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,988,000 after purchasing an additional 290,184 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 902,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,183,000 after purchasing an additional 54,439 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 797,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Cantel Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cantel Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.20.

In related news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $453,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,743.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMD stock opened at $81.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.56 and a 200 day moving average of $79.54. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.63 and a 1 year high of $89.76.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.63 million. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cantel Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantel Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.